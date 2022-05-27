Growlers Stay Alive with 4-1 Game 4 Win

The Newfoundland Growlers kept their season alive with a defensively sound 4-1 Game four victory over the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Todd Skirving opened the scoring for the Growlers midway through the first period as Gordie Green spotted his linemate alone in front with some hard work behind the Florida net where Skirving made no mistake on his backhand to put Newfoundland ahead 1-0 after the 1st.

Green nabbed a great goal of his own midway through the middle frame as a great cross ice feed from Brendan Kapcheck sprung Green in behind the Everblades defence where he roofed one over the blocker of Cam Johnson to make it 2-0 Growlers.

Jordan Sambrook replied for Florida in the final minute of the 2nd as he redirected a centering pass beyond Keith Petruzzelli to cut Newfoundland's lead to 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

Green picked up his second of the game with 3:32 to go in regulation to provide some insurance for the Growlers as his wraparound effort required video review to confirm it fully crossed the line but after a brief delay Newfoundland secured a 3-1 lead.

Derian Plouffe hit the empty net in the final minute of regulation to put Newfoundland three clear and secure a 4-1 win to extend the series until at least Saturday night.

Quick Hits

Gordie Green led the way offensively with three points (2G, 1A).

Keith Petruzzelli made 31 saves on 32 shots faced.

Newfoundland face another must win situation vs. Florida in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - G. Green

2. FLA - J. Sambrook

3. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

