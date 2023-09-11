Grizzlies Finish Season With the Best Record in the California League After 8-5 Win Over the Nuts

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (78-54, 42-24) roared past the Modesto Nuts (77-55, 43-23) 8-5 Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno erased an early 4-0 deficit to end their regular season on a high note. The Grizzlies concluded with the best overall record in the California League (78-54) for the third straight season, but fell just short of a playoff berth in 2023. Fresno ended with a winning record against all seven teams in the California League and never finished worse than 2-4 in a series. The Grizzlies improved to 45-25 (.643) in their final 70 games and 55-28 (.662) in their last 83 contests.

The Grizzlies offense was held in check for the first two innings before coming alive in their final six frames. Fresno's lineup recorded eight runs on 14 hits over those six innings, notching multi-knocks in all of the frames. Five batters logged multi-hits with three starters tallying two or more RBI. Cole Carrigg drove in three of the first four Fresno runs thanks to a pair of singles. Aidan Longwell was the recipient of the other early RBI. Longwell yielded three hits and one run in the win. In the fifth, Jesus Bugarin pushed the Grizzlies in front with a single to center. Bugarin added another RBI single in the eighth, providing three total hits and a run for Fresno. In the seventh with the game tied at five, EJ Andrews Jr. clobbered a two-run clout to left-center field, giving the Grizzlies a lead they would never relinquish. Andrews Jr.'s homer was his second of the series, 13th of the year and 100th by the Fresno offense on the season. Daniel Amaral relished an outstanding performance in the finale. Amaral reached base three times, which included a double and walk. He scored twice and swiped a pair of bases. Kyle Karros also reached base three times and waltzed home twice.

The Nuts offense etched five runs on 11 hits, but did not provide a hit over their last three frames. Modesto's lineup raced out to an early 4-0 lead over their first three innings. In the top of the first, Tai Peete spanked a single to right and Michael Arroyo doubled home a pair of runners. Milkar Perez ripped a single to center in the third, putting Modesto in a good position. The last Nuts run appeared in the sixth when Freuddy Batista lined a double to left-center. Colt Emerson and Luis Suisbel rounded out the Modesto doubles. Emerson found himself on base three times and stole a bag in the setback.

Fresno starter Jake Madden was lifted with one out in the second after 49 pitches. Madden allowed three runs on five hits before handing the ball to the bullpen. Austin Becker followed Madden with a career-high two and two-thirds frames of one-run ball. Becker struck out a professional-best six batters and did not commit a walk. Connor Staine (10-5) earned the triumph in his first game as a reliever. Staine punched out four over three strong innings. Brady Hill picked up a hold after a double play back at him in a clean eighth. Zach Agnos secured his 27th save after fanning a pair in the ninth. Modesto righty Darren Bowen lasted four frames in his second start of the series. Chris Jefferson (5-5) suffered the loss after being tagged with the wallop. All four Nuts bullpen arms gave up two or more hits with three of them allowing a run. Thank you Growlifornia for all the support during the 2023 season.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Daniel Amaral (2-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, 2 SB)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-5, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Cole Carrigg (2-5, 3 RBI, R)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (3-5, RBI, R)

- 3B Kyle Karros (2-4, 2 R, BB)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (7.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 3B Milkar Perez (2-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- SS Colt Emerson (2-4, 2B, R, BB, SB)

- C Freuddy Batista (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

- DH Michael Arroyo (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

- 1B Luis Suisbel (2-4, 2B, R)

The Grizzlies are 24-11 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 18-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

