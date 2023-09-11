Marques Johnson Earns Pitcher of the Week

September 11, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants reliever Marques Johnson was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Stockton the Ports last week. The San Jose native stymied the Ports' bats across two outings of nearly perfect work. Johnson, acquired

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants reliever Marques Johnson was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Stockton the Ports last week. The San Jose native stymied the Ports' bats across two outings of nearly perfect work.

Johnson, acquired by the San Francisco Giants in a trade from the Red Sox this season, appeared in two games in relief for the Giants this past week. In five innings pitched, Johnson accumulated 10 strike outs without issuing a walk, while only giving up one hit as the Stockton lineup batted .059 without scoring a run against him. The right hander also earned his first save with San Jose on Friday in a 3-inning performance.

The San Jose Giants are playoff bound with a 3-game series against the Modesto Nuts beginning tomorrow, September 12 in Modesto. The Giants will return home to host Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) of the North Division Series on September 14 and September 15. For more information on playoff tickets and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.