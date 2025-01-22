Gritz Called up to Wichita

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of forward Alex Gritz to the ECHL's Wichita Thunder Wednesday.

Gritz, 24, has played in all 33 Marksmen games so far this season, and is second in team scoring with 25 points (12g+13a).

The Cranberry Township, Penn., native is in his first professional season after playing three seasons at the University of Waterloo, where he recorded 39 points (13g+26a) in 71 games.

The centerman will get a chance to make his ECHL debut Friday when the Thunder visit the Utah Grizzlies.

Fayetteville returns to action with a home-and-home series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and will take the ice at the Crown Coliseum at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 25. Single-game tickets to Star Wars night and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

