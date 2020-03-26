Griffins Ink Patrick Curry to Two-Year Deal

March 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Forward Patrick Curry with Boston University

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Rich Gagnon/Boston University) Forward Patrick Curry with Boston University(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Rich Gagnon/Boston University)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed forward Patrick Curry to a two-year contract that will last through the 2021-22 season.

Curry, 24, concluded a four-year career at Boston University earlier this month, totaling 79 points (39-40-79), a plus-10 rating and 116 penalty minutes in 141 career games. Named Hockey East's Best Defensive Forward as a senior in 2019-20, he established career highs with 32 points and a team-best 19 goals, and equaled his career mark with 13 assists in 34 appearances. The 6-foot, 185-pound captain of the Terriers tied for second in Hockey East in goals and placed 14th in points while also ranking among the conference's leaders with four game-winning tallies (T2nd) and 111 shots on goal (T6th).

BU advanced to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2017 and 2018, as Curry helped the team claim the 2018 Hockey East Tournament title and the 2016-17 regular season conference championship.

Prior to college, the Schaumburg, Ill., native skated in 147 games in the USHL from 2013-16 between Tri-City and Bloomington, recording 66 points (30-36-66) and 195 PIM. He ranked fourth on Bloomington in goals with 17 during his final campaign in 2015-16. Curry also spent part of the 2013-14 season with the Springfield Jr. Blues of the NAHL and posted 26 points (12-14-26) in 25 contests.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.