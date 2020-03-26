Admirals Sign Healey to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Josh Healey to an American Hockey League Contract extension for the 2020-21 season.

In his first year in Milwaukee, Healey skated in 30 contests, recording three assists, a +5 rating and setting a new career-high with 72 penalty minutes. In three-plus seasons of playing in the AHL, he has skated in 137 games with the Admirals and the Stockton Heat, posting one goal and dishing out 17 assists for 18 points while accumulating 160 penalty minutes.

The Edmonton, AB native played four years of collegiate hockey at Ohio State University, earning First-Team All-Big 10 honors as a senior as he paced Buckeye defenseman with 25 points (4g-21a) and finished the year +17 while playing in all 35 games. In his career at Ohio State, Healey netted 12 goals and dished out 48 assists for 60 points and a +27 rating in 133 contests.

