Griffins Announce New Hockey Operations Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday announced several additions to the hockey operations staff for the 2023-24 season. Austin Frank has been named head athletic trainer, Katie Berglund as the assistant athletic trainer, Zack Harvey as the team's physical therapist, and Kyle Hornkohl as the assistant equipment manager.

From 2021-23, Frank was the primary trainer for Western Michigan University's hockey team and oversaw the Broncos' dance program. Prior to his time at WMU, Frank served two years at Kent State University as an athletic trainer for its men's basketball team and aided the baseball and women's field hockey programs. The Fenton, Mich., native earned his bachelor's degree in athletic training from WMU before receiving a master's degree from North Carolina State University.

Berglund has spent the past three years working as an athletic trainer at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. During the 2022-23 season, she served as the head athletic trainer for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a tier III junior hockey team. Also during her time at Bingham Memorial Hospital, Berglund was the head athletic trainer for the Idaho Falls Chukars independent pro baseball team from 2021-23 and the head athletic trainer for Ririe High School from 2020-22. Berglund received a bachelor's degree in health and human performance, and psychology from the University of Montana, before earning a master's degree in athletic training from Montana in 2020. She is currently working virtually toward her doctorate degree in athletic training from the A.T. Still University in Mesa, Ariz. Berglund most recently obtained certifications as a structure and function trained dry needle provider in 2023 and as an impact trained athletic trainer in 2022.

Harvey most recently served as the sports physical therapist resident at the University of Toledo from 2022-23, using evidence-based therapy services for its athletes across multiple sports. In 2021, Harvey began his career with Country Roads Physical Therapy in Buckhannon, W. Va., providing PT services for various musculoskeletal conditions that deal with the lower back, knees, hips and shoulders. He also served as a strength and conditioning intern at the University of Wisconsin from 2016-17 before working as a student physical therapist at Aurora Sports Health and UW Sports Health in 2020. Harvey received his bachelor's degree in kinesiology exercises and movement science from the University of Wisconsin in 2017 and a doctorate in physical therapy from Wheeling University in 2020.

Hornkohl returns to the Griffins after serving as a locker room attendant for the team from 2014-20, lifting the Calder Cup in 2017. He served as a volunteer stick boy at the Detroit Red Wings' Traverse City Prospect Tournament from 2007-09 before being a locker room attendant from 2010-13. Hornkohl also worked as an equipment assistant at the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, working primarily with Switzerland, Czech Republic and Finland. During the 2016 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Tournament at Van Andel Arena, he aided the tournament as the hosting equipment manager. A native of Manistee, Mich., Hornkohl received his bachelor's degree in natural resources management from Grand Valley State University.

