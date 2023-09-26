Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
September 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Junior Team:
Rodwin Dionicio - Defenseman (Windsor, OHL)
Connor Hvidston - Center (Swift Current, WHL)
Nico Myatovic - Left Wing (Seattle, WHL)
Coulson Pitre - Right Wing (Flint, OHL)
Vojtech Port - Defenseman (Edmonton, OHL)
Konnor Smith - Defenseman (Peterborough, OHL)
Yegor Sidorov - Left Wing (Saskatoon, WHL)
Carey Terrance - Center (Erie, OHL)
Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 55 players: 31 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders.
