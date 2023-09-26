Roadrunners to Hold Face-Off Luncheon on Wednesday, October 18

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will be hosting their Annual Face-Off Luncheon at the Tucson Arena on Wednesday, October 18. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 1:00 p.m.

At the conclusion of the luncheon, all players and Head Coach Steve Potvin will be available for local media prior to Roadrunners Opening Night on Saturday, October 21. Media can attend by emailing Adrian.Denny@TucsonRoadrunners.com or Jonathon.Schaffer@TucsonRoadrunners.com.

Tickets will be $50 for season ticket members, $55 to the general public and $500 for a table of nine which also includes a signed Roadrunners jersey. Attendees can RSVP at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Luncheon.

The Season Preview Program will give attendees a first look at the 2023-24 season with several videos and upcoming elements for the season. Team President Bob Hoffman and Head Coach Steve Potvin will both address the audience at the event.

At least one Roadrunners Player will be seated at each table to meet and engage with fans.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to win exclusive raffle prizes featuring great Roadrunners memorabilia. Raffle tickets will be free to all attendees with additional tickets available to purchase. There will also be a silent auction held giving attendees a chance to win more Roadrunners merchandise. All proceeds from the luncheon and silent auction will benefit Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

The event will take place at Tucson Arena in the West, 200 Meeting Rooms which are located adjacent to Lot B, off Granada and Cushing Street. Parking will be available in Lot A Garage or in Lot B.

Tucson's Home Opener is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim in NHL preseason action at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets for both of those games and all Roadrunners regular season games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

