Greer Homers, Cutters Drop Finale
September 2, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
Jalen Greer homered in the bottom of the 9th to ensure the Cutters would not be shutout in their season finale, falling 7-2 to Trenton.
The 393' home run was the 2nd of the season for Greer, who finished the day 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored.
Brayland Skinner collected his 50th hit of the season, finishing the game 1-for-3 with a pair of walks.
The Crosscutters had plenty of chances to break the game open, as they stranded 10 runners and went 0-9 with runners in scoring position.
Sal Ferro took the loss, allowing three runs over five innings. The runs came on a two-run home run and a solo shot.
OF Brayland Skinner was named the Crosscutters 2023 Team MVP prior to the game and RHP Shaun Gamelin was named the 2023 Crosscutters Pitcher of the Year.
WP: Steven Ortiz (1-0)
LP: Sal Ferro (0-6)
SV: N/A (0)
Crosscutters Record: 19-27 2nd half
Next Game: Opening Day 2024
Next Home Game/Promotion: 2024 Home Opener
