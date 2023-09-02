Greer Homers, Cutters Drop Finale

Jalen Greer homered in the bottom of the 9th to ensure the Cutters would not be shutout in their season finale, falling 7-2 to Trenton.

The 393' home run was the 2nd of the season for Greer, who finished the day 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Brayland Skinner collected his 50th hit of the season, finishing the game 1-for-3 with a pair of walks.

The Crosscutters had plenty of chances to break the game open, as they stranded 10 runners and went 0-9 with runners in scoring position.

Sal Ferro took the loss, allowing three runs over five innings. The runs came on a two-run home run and a solo shot.

OF Brayland Skinner was named the Crosscutters 2023 Team MVP prior to the game and RHP Shaun Gamelin was named the 2023 Crosscutters Pitcher of the Year.

WP: Steven Ortiz (1-0)

LP: Sal Ferro (0-6)

SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 19-27 2nd half

Next Game: Opening Day 2024

Next Home Game/Promotion: 2024 Home Opener

