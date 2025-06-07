Greenville Triumph SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Sports stats



June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC and FC Naples played to a 1-1 draw in the first league meeting between the sides as Karsen Henderlong opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute before Leo Castro equalized in the 37th minute at Historic Riggs Field.
