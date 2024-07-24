Greensboro Swarm Announce 2024-25 Open Tryouts

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announce that the team will hold a one-day open tryout for prospective players. This tryout will occur on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the UNCG Kaplan Center for Wellness.

Open-tryout prospects have the chance to receive an invitation to the Swarm's training camp taking place at the end of October.

"This opportunity presents a chance for individuals who believe that they have the skills to compete in the G League to demonstrate their abilities and possibly secure a spot on the team," said Cole Teal, Greensboro Swarm General Manager.

Registration opens today and will be accepted online only; instructions and documents can be found here. Check-in will start at 9:00 am and the tryout will officially take place from 10:30 am until 3:00 pm. Day of tryout, walk-in participants will not be guaranteed; space will be limited to the first 125 individuals. To secure a spot, participating players are asked to complete an application and pay a $260 non-refundable application fee until August 30 and $300 starting September 1.

Players with additional questions may visit the Greensboro Swarm website or email the Swarm at tryouts@gsoswarm.com.

