Greeneville Flyboys Win 2023 Promotional Award

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Appalachian League has announced its recipient for the Promotional Award for the 2023 season with the Greeneville Flyboys crowned the winner of the award for the first time. The Promotional Award is awarded to the club that demonstrates outstanding and creative marketing and promotional work.

The Greeneville Flyboys significantly increased attendance in 2023 to 2,263 fans per game by providing affordable family fun entertainment to the Greeneville community. The Flyboys promotional schedule was jam packed with giveaways, new theme nights, celebrity appearances and more! The Flyboys hosted a variety of theme nights including Star Wars Night, Princess Night (both with official character appearances), Margaritaville Night with a live postgame Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Military Appreciation Night, Teachers in Bleachers and First Responders Night.

Perhaps the most unique promotion was with Corgis and Coronas fans were treated with pre-game corgi races and $2 Coronas! In addition, the Flyboys also had appearances from Mountain Man from Duck Dynasty as well as Dwier Brown, who plays John Kinsella in Field of Dreams. The Flyboys also sported three different specialty jerseys throughout the season including a military camo jersey, a Star Wars jersey and a throwback pinstripe jersey benefiting the United Way of Greene County. Giveaways were in abundance during the season as well, with t-shirts, rally towels, hand fans, baseball card sets and Chick-fil-a gift cards having been given out at various games. Not to mention, the Flyboys shot fireworks on three occasions in 2023, while breaking the single game attendance record on July 4 with 4,808 fans in Pioneer Park.

The newly installed videoboard continues to be a staple for the Flyboys promotions. Every game you can expect new and exciting entertainment from singing gophers, rally videos, fan cams, funny headshots and more!

"Our goal has always been to bring family fun entertainment to the entire Greeneville community," said Greeneville Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "Seeing fans come to the ballpark dressed in costumes, singing along and dancing to games, and leaving with a smile on their face is an incredibly rewarding feeling for our front office."

