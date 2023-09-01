Greeneville Flyboys Named 2023 Promotional Award Winner

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the Greeneville Flyboys as the recipient of the 2023 Promotional Award. The Promotional Award is given to the club that demonstrated outstanding promotional work during the season.

The Greeneville Flyboys welcomed record-setting crowds to Pioneer Park in 2023, setting new franchise records in overall and average attendance after implementing new marketing and community relation strategies and on-field activities. The Flyboys averaged 2,263 fans per game this season, the second-highest in the Appy League and a more than 45 percent increase over the team's 2022 average attendance.

"Our main goal is always being able to bring family fun entertainment to the entire community," said Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "We have the best fans in the entire league, and our job is to provide them with new and exciting promotions. Seeing fans come to the ballpark to enjoy the various promotions and theme nights, and then leaving with a smile on their face is incredibly rewarding."

The Flyboys' 2023 promotional schedule featured three games in which the team wore exclusive specialty jerseys: a Star Wars jersey benefitting the United Way of Greene County, a throwback pinstripe jersey - an homage to the 1937 Greeneville Burley Cubs - benefitting the United Way of Greene County, and a blue camouflage jersey that was worn on both Military Appreciation and First Responders Night.

Greeneville's Corgis and Coronas promotion highlighted the team's new pre-game event schedule in 2023 and proved a fan favorite. Thanks to the Corgis of Greeneville Club, the Flyboys treated fans to three pre-game Corgi races and $2 Coronas during the game. Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the movie Field of Dreams, appeared at a pre-game event this season. Mountain Man from Duck Dynasty joined the Flyboys as part of a t-shirt and exclusive hat giveaway.

Other top promotions from the Flyboys' 2023 season include Margaritaville Night, Princess Night, Teachers in the Bleachers and a baseball card set giveaway.

