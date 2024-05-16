Greeneville Flyboys Announce Inaugural Flyboys Invitational

May 16, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their inaugural Flyboys Invitational to be held on August 29, 2024, at Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E. Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville, TN, 37743. The day's events begin at 11:00am with lunch from Top Choice BBQ, followed by a putting contest at 11:30am, and a 12:30pm tee time. The Flyboys Invitational will feature a 4-man scramble round of golf, men's and women's longest drive competitions, closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, door prizes, and prizes for the top finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Way of Greene County. The donation will include 100% of the proceeds from purchases made for red tees, mulligans, and more.

"We are extremely excited to debut this special event to conclude our 2024 baseball season," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "Golf and baseball are both huge in Greeneville, and we are thankful to Link Hills Country Club, Top Choice BBQ, and the United Way for helping make this event possible."

There are three (3) different options for the Flyboys Invitational registration, all including lunch and green/cart fees. The first option is a team of four (4) for $500. The second option is a team of four (4) and includes a hole sponsorship for $750. The third option is individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each.

To register or find more sponsorship information on the Flyboys Invitational, please call 423-609-7400 or email [email protected].

ABOUT GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS

The Greeneville Flyboys play their home games at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys play in the Appalachian League, and are owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable and fun family entertainment.

*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Attention: SPORTS/NEWS Contact: Brandon Bouschart Office: (423) 609-7400 Email: [email protected]

GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL FLYBOYS INVITATIONAL

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their inaugural Flyboys Invitational to be held on August 29, 2024, at Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E. Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville, TN, 37743. The day's events begin at 11:00am with lunch from Top Choice BBQ, followed by a putting contest at 11:30am, and a 12:30pm tee time. The Flyboys Invitational will feature a 4-man scramble round of golf, men's and women's longest drive competitions, closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, door prizes, and prizes for the top finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Way of Greene County. The donation will include 100% of the proceeds from purchases made for red tees, mulligans, and more.

"We are extremely excited to debut this special event to conclude our 2024 baseball season," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "Golf and baseball are both huge in Greeneville, and we are thankful to Link Hills Country Club, Top Choice BBQ, and the United Way for helping make this event possible."

There are three (3) different options for the Flyboys Invitational registration, all including lunch and green/cart fees. The first option is a team of four (4) for $500. The second option is a team of four (4) and includes a hole sponsorship for $750. The third option is individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each.

To register or find more sponsorship information on the Flyboys Invitational, please call 423-609-7400 or email [email protected].

ABOUT GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS The Greeneville Flyboys play their home games at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys play in the Appalachian League, and are owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable and fun family entertainment.

[cid:ae9c9764-36e8-44f3-abc6-0c9e79b076e6] >

*** Part 1 - UTF-8

--_000_7cc7d01526464a48888a073d7764c223emailandroidcom_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8" Content-Transfer-Encoding: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Attention: SPORTS/NEWS Contact: Brandon Bouschart Office: (423) 609-7400 Email: [email protected]

GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL FLYBOYS INVITATIONAL

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their inaugural Flyboys Invitational to be held on August 29, 2024, at Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E. Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville, TN, 37743. The day's events begin at 11:00am with lunch from Top Choice BBQ, followed by a putting contest at 11:30am, and a 12:30pm tee time. The Flyboys Invitational will feature a 4-man scramble round of golf, men's and women's longest drive competitions, closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, door prizes, and prizes for the top finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Way of Greene County. The donation will include 100% of the proceeds from purchases made for red tees, mulligans, and more.

"We are extremely excited to debut this special event to conclude our 2024 baseball season," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "Golf and baseball are both huge in Greeneville, and we are thankful to Link Hills Country Club, Top Choice BBQ, and the United Way for helping make this event possible."

There are three (3) different options for the Flyboys Invitational registration, all including lunch and green/cart fees. The first option is a team of four (4) for $500. The second option is a team of four (4) and includes a hole sponsorship for $750. The third option is individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each.

To register or find more sponsorship information on the Flyboys Invitational, please call 423-609-7400 or email [email protected].

ABOUT GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS The Greeneville Flyboys play their home games at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys play in the Appalachian League, and are owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable and fun family entertainment.

[cid:ae9c9764-36e8-44f3-abc6-0c9e79b076e6] U2XQ0K

--_000_7cc7d01526464a48888a073d7764c223emailandroidcom_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="utf-8" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Attention: SPORTS/NEWS Contact: Brandon Bouschart Office: (423) 609-7400 Email: [email protected]

GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL FLYBOYS INVITATIONAL

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their inaugural Flyboys Invitational to be held on August 29, 2024, at Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E. Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville, TN, 37743. The day's events begin at 11:00am with lunch from Top Choice BBQ, followed by a putting contest at 11:30am, and a 12:30pm tee time. The Flyboys Invitational will feature a 4-man scramble round of golf, men's and women's longest drive competitions, closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, door prizes, and prizes for the top finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Way of Greene County. The donation will include 100% of the proceeds from purchases made for red tees, mulligans, and more.

"We are extremely excited to debut this special event to conclude our 2024 baseball season," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "Golf and baseball are both huge in Greeneville, and we are thankful to Link Hills Country Club, Top Choice BBQ, and the United Way for helping make this event possible."

There are three (3) different options for the Flyboys Invitational registration, all including lunch and green/cart fees. The first option is a team of four (4) for $500. The second option is a team of four (4) and includes a hole sponsorship for $750. The third option is individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each.

To register or find more sponsorship information on the Flyboys Invitational, please call 423-609-7400 or email [email protected]. ABOUT GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS The Greeneville Flyboys play their home games at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys play in the Appalachian League, and are owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable and fun family entertainment.

4NCg==

--_000_7cc7d01526464a48888a073d7764c223emailandroidcom_--

------ Attachment: 1-GREENEVILLE_FLYBOYS_ANNOUNCE_INAUGURAL_FLYBOYS_INVITATIONAL.pdf ------

/home/oursport/oursportscentral.com/html/cron/email/attachments/1-GREENEVILLE_FLYBOYS_ANNOUNCE_INAUGURAL_FLYBOYS_INVITATIONAL

GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS

MEDIA RELEASE

May

16,

2024

May

16,

2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Attention: SPORTS/NEWS

Attention: SPORTS/NEWS

Contact: Brandon Bouschart

Contact: Brandon Bouschart

Office: (423) 609-7400

Office: (423) 609-7400

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL FLYBOYS INVI-

GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL FLYBOYS INVI-

TATIONAL

TATIONAL

GREENEVILLE, TN -

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their inaugural Flyboys

The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their inaugural Flyboys

Invitational to be held on August 29, 2024, at Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E.

Invitational to be held on August 29, 2024, at Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E.

Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville, TN, 37743. The day's events begin at 11:00am with

Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville, TN, 37743. The day's events begin at 11:00am with

lunch from Top Choice BBQ, followed by a putting contest at 11:30am, and a 12:30pm

lunch from Top Choice BBQ, followed by a putting contest at 11:30am, and a 12:30pm

tee time. The Flyboys Invitational will feature a 4-man scramble round of golf, men's and

tee time. The Flyboys Invitational will feature a 4-man scramble round of golf, men's and

women's longest drive competitions, closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, door

women's longest drive competitions, closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, door

prizes, and prizes for the top finishers.

prizes, and prizes for the top finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Way of Greene

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Way of Greene

County. The donation will include 100% of the proceeds from purchases made for red

County. The donation will include 100% of the proceeds from purchases made for red

tees, mulligans, and more.

tees, mulligans, and more.

"We are extremely excited to debut this special event to conclude our 2024 baseball sea-

"We are extremely excited to debut this special event to conclude our 2024 baseball sea-

son," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "Golf and base-

son," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "Golf and base-

ball are both huge in Greeneville, and we are thankful to Link Hills Country Club, Top

ball are both huge in Greeneville, and we are thankful to Link Hills Country Club, Top

Choice BBQ, and the United Way for helping make this event possible."

Choice BBQ, and the United Way for helping make this event possible."

There are three (3) different options for the Flyboys Invitational registration, all includ-

There are three (3) different options for the Flyboys Invitational registration, all includ-

ing lunch and green/cart fees. The first option is a team of four (4) for $500. The second

ing lunch and green/cart fees. The first option is a team of four (4) for $500. The second

option is a team of four (4) and includes a hole sponsorship for $750. The third option is

option is a team of four (4) and includes a hole sponsorship for $750. The third option is

individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each.

individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each.

To register or find more sponsorship information on the Flyboys Invitational, please call

To register or find more sponsorship information on the Flyboys Invitational, please call

423-609-7400 or email [email protected].

423-609-7400 or email [email protected].

ABOUT GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS

ABOUT GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS

The Greeneville Flyboys play their home games at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys play in the

The Greeneville Flyboys play their home games at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys play in the

Appalachian League, and are owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports

Appalachian League, and are owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports

owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to

owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to

growth of baseball and providing affordable and fun family entertainment.

growth of baseball and providing affordable and fun family entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.