Greeneville Flyboys Announce Inaugural Flyboys Invitational

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their inaugural Flyboys Invitational to be held Aug. 29, 2024, at Link Hills Country Club, located at 1325 E. Allens Bridge Rd. Greeneville, TN 37743. The day's events begin at 11 a.m. with lunch from Top Choice BBQ, followed by a putting contest at 11:30 a.m., and a 12:30 p.m. tee time. The Flyboys Invitational will feature a four-man scramble round of golf, men's and women's longest drive competitions, closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, door prizes and prizes for the top finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Way of Greene County. The donation will include 100 percent of the proceeds from purchases made for red tees, mulligans and more.

"We are extremely excited to debut this special event to conclude our 2024 baseball season," said Greeneville Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "Golf and baseball are both huge in Greeneville, and we are thankful to Link Hills Country Club, Top Choice BBQ and the United Way for helping make this event possible."

There are three (3) different options for the Flyboys Invitational registration, all including lunch and green/cart fees. The first option is a team of four (4) for $500. The second option is a team of four (4) and includes a hole sponsorship for $750. The third option is individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each.

To register or find more sponsorship information on the Flyboys Invitational, please call 423-609-7400 or email [email protected].

