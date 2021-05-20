Green Bay Booyah to Host Open House on May 26th

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah are excited to invite the entire community to an open house on Wednesday May 26th at Capital Credit Union Park from 5:30-7pm. This will be the first chance to showcase numerous upgrades that have been made to the facility under new ownership.

"From the time Mark Skogen and Boomerang Management assumed ownership of the team and stadium, numerous upgrades have been made to enhance the fan experience, not only at Booyah Games, but for all events hosted at Capital Credit Union Park," said John Fanta, Vice President and General Manager. "We are excited to show off the amazing improvements."

The open house will include a short program to preview the 2021 season and an opportunity for fans to meet new field manager Tristan Toorie. Following the program, members of the Booyah front office staff will be giving guided tours of Capital Credit Union Park and answering questions. Ticket packages will be available, new merchandise on display in the Team Apparel Fan shop, the Kids Zone bounce houses will be available for the youth in attendance, and the Festival Foods Grill concession stand will be open with a limited menu, as well.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

