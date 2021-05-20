Harris Eisenberg & Josh Baker Join the Bombers 2021 Broadcast Team

May 20, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers welcome Harris Eisenberg & Josh Baker to the broadcast booth for the 2021 season.

Harris just finished up his junior year at High Point University majoring in Sports Media with a minor in Sports Management. While attending HPU, he has been involved in "Sportslink", an organization that broadcasts all of the High Point home games on ESPN+ and has been their Director of Broadcasting for the last two years. He even won the 2021 Sports Broadcaster of the Year at HPU as voted by members of the university's sports media department and faculty.

Harris is from Old Bethpage, NY located on Long Island and has known he wanted to be a play-by-play announcer since middle school. He found his passion for sports and broadcasting through watching and listening to games. He got his start calling games in high school for the school's radio station. Harris also has played baseball his entire life and currently plays for the High Point University club baseball team. He has called over 150 hours of High Point Panthers home sporting events on ESPN+.

"I knew I wanted a broadcasting job this summer after working a lot of games at school and everything I have learned. After talking to the front office, the Bombers and the Northwoods League is an excellent step in the right direction to start a broadcasting career. I look forward to displaying my passion for baseball and broadcasting experience to Battle Creek," Harris said.

Josh Baker will be the other voice in the booth for the Bombers this summer. Josh is from Midland, Michigan and just recently graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Broadcast & Cinematic Arts with a minor in Multimedia Design. While attending CMU, he broadcasted women's basketball, baseball, and softball for two years. Also, during that time, Josh was a sports anchor for News Central, a student run newscast every weekday.

Josh has also spent the last five years with ESPN 100.9 FM in Midland, Michigan. At the station, he has produced radio broadcasts for the Great Lakes Loons, Saginaw Valley League athletics, and Northwood University Basketball. He also produced their weekly podcast "The Offseason Podcast," for a year and a half. In the year before COVID-19, Josh adopted a content producer role as well. For the 2019 MHSAA High School Football season, he would film highlights of 100.9's "Game of the Week," tweet live highlights and game updates, and create game recap videos.

"I'm very excited to bring all the skills I have to the table in Battle Creek! I think that this will be a great opportunity for me to develop myself as a broadcaster," Josh said. "I've always known that I wanted to be a sports broadcaster. I grew up listening to Ken Daniels as the voice of the Red Wings and knew that's what I wanted to do."

The Bombers look forward to having Harris & Josh in the broadcast booth this season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.