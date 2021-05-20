Pit Spitters / Turtle Creek Stadium to Return to Full Capacity

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced today starting June 1, Turtle Creek Stadium will return for full capacity for all outdoor seating areas, with Governor Whitmer's announcement regarding 100% capacities for outdoor venues. This includes all box and lawn seats, tables in the Fox Motors Den, 4Front Porch and Sip Shine Porch.

Seating on the suite level will be limited to 50% capacity until further notice.

"With today's announcement on capacity restrictions for outdoor venues, we're excited to open up Turtle Creek Stadium to 100 % capacity effective June 1st!" said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "As our community returns to normalcy, we're happy to play an important part in people returning to their favorite summertime traditions. We remain committed to creating an in-stadium experience that is SAFE and FUN for every Pit Spitters fan!"

The Pit Spitters season opens on Monday, May 31 with a 5:05 pm first pitch against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Stadium capacity for that game will remain at the current 20% capacity limit. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.

The 100% limit will take effect for the Pit Spitters game on Tuesday, June 1 @ 6:35pm against Kokomo.

Tickets for a full capacity stadium go on sale Monday, May 24 at noon and can be purchased at the Pit Spitters website at www.PitSpitters.com. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is open for in-person transactions Monday - Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

For more information and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com. Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and across our social media channels.

