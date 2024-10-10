Green Bay Battles Instate Rival Madison

October 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Coming off a two-game sweep of the Omaha Lancers at the Resch Center, the Gamblers head back on the road for a matchup with the Madison Capitols. Madison is 2-2-2 on this young season and have gotten three points in their last two games.

The Caps are currently led by forward first-year and Michigan State Commit, Ryker Lee. Lee is currently third in the USHL in scoring with eight points in six games. The Gamblers will also need to contend with third-year Defenseman and reigning USHL Defenseman of the Week Colton Jamieson. The Wisconsin native has registered six points through five games. Good enough for third amongst USHL Defensemen this season.

The Gamblers will look to continue building on their offensive success and rely heavily on their very experienced D core and Goaltending. The Gamblers are 2-0-1 in their last three. Aside from a rough start in Lincoln Goaltender Gavin Moffatt has an incredible 1.00 GAV in four of his first five starts.

Defense has been a key for the Gamblers so far this season. However, Green Bay is also starting to connect a little more on the offensive end as well. Since the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, the Gamblers have averaged 3.66 goals per game and have recorded at least one point in each of their last three games.

Green Bay was 3-2-1 a year ago at Bob Suter Capitol Ice Center and 5-3-1 against the Capitols overall. This is the first of nine meetings between the two teams this season. The next Gamblers home game on Saturday, October 26 th is against these Madison Capitols. Make sure to get your tickets for Heavy Metal and Horror Night featuring an adult trick-or-treat trail, costume contest and a post-game concert from Annex. It is also the first Bud Night of the season! Get your tickets now at GamblersHockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.