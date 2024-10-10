Fighting Five: Saints Visit Force on Thursday

FARGO, ND - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (4-1-0-0, 8 pts) travel to take on the Fargo Force (2-2-0-1, 5 pts) for the first time since the 2024 Clark Cup Final on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Start

Following a loss to Sioux City on opening night, the Fighting Saints have won four-consecutive contests and play their first true road games this week.

Dubuque has completely flipped the script over the four games since the loss on opening night, creating offense and playing lock-down defense. The Saints have scored over four goals per game during their four-game win streak and have allowed just two tallies per game in that stretch.

2. Breakaway Barron

Michael Barron scored three times last weekend, including a breakaway goal to give the Saints a lead on Saturday against Waterloo.

Barron returned for his second full season in Dubuque as the team's leading returning point-scorer after 15 goals and 35 points in his rookie season. After a goalless first three games, Barron broke out last weekend with three tallies and scored twice in the third period of the win against Waterloo.

3. Power Kill

The Saints' penalty kill was perfect on eight chances last weekend and boasts the best percentage in the USHL entering this weekend at 95.0%. Dubuque stopped all four Chicago chances on Friday night, including three to seal the game in the third period.

The Fighting Saints backed that up with a four-for-four night against Waterloo, a team that entered the contest with the USHL's best power play.

4. Road Runners

The Saints play their first two true road games of the season in Fargo and Sioux Falls this weekend after going 21-7-0-1 on the road last season.

The Saints won their lone regular-season matchup in Fargo last season with a thrilling overtime win against the Force in early November.

5. Force Flicks

The Force have scored just 12 goals in five games so far this season with seven of those tallies coming on 29 power-play chances. Former USA NTDP defenseman Sam Laurila leads the team with six points, all assists. Returner Reid Daavettila paces the team with three goals.

Goaltender Alan Lendak has played all five games for Fargo so far, posting a .911 save percentage and a 2.18 goals against average.

Thursday's game begins at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND at 6:05 p.m. CDT and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

