Capitols Return Home for Stand Alone with Green Bay

October 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison is back at home this weekend for a stand alone weekend as the team faces Green Bay for the first time this season. The Capitols picked up three points last weekend in Tri-City with a win on Friday, 3-2, and an overtime loss on Saturday, 4-3.

Defenseman of the Week

Colton Jamieson was named the USHL Defenseman of the Week after picking up a goal and two assists in Kearney last weekend. Two of his three points came on the powerplay as Madison went 2/7 on the man advantage in the two games.

New Kid on the Block

Madison made the team's first move of the season on Wednesdays acquiring Egor Barabanov from the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for the Capitols' second round selection in the 2025 Phase II Draft. Barabanov has played in 76 games in the USHL including playoffs and registered 19 points.

Scouting Green Bay

The Gamblers come to Madison for the first of nine matchups between the two teams this season. Green Bay enters play this weekend after sweeping Omaha at home. Thanks to the stats in the sweep, they were able to pick up the Forward of the Week and Goaltender of the Week honors in the league.

Vasily Zelenov became the Forward of the Week after picking up four points on the weekend, which puts him in the lead for points on the Gamblers.

Gavin Moffatt was able to register his second shutout of the young season on Friday night stopping 55/57 shots sent his way by Omaha on the weekend. He sits in the top six in both major goaltending stats, goals against average & save percentage.

Broadcast Information

Both games will be streamed live on FloHockey (subscription required). The game's audio will be streamed on Caps Radio on YouTube. The "Voice of the Capitols," Drew Steele, will provide the play-by-play commentary to the game.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm on Saturday night. Tickets are still available at tickets.madcapshockey.com. The promotion for the night is Oktoberfest, which means that the Capitols will celebrate throughout the evening and have a deal on a combo of a brat and a beer for just $6.

A special ticket is being offered that includes the brat and beer combo with the purchase of a ticket for just $16. That ticket package can be purchased here: https://tickets.madcapshockey.com/events/32123-green-bay-gamblers-vs-madison-capitols?promo_codežer

