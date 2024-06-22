Green Bay at Quad City Steamwheelers
June 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Holding a 2-0 series lead, the Green Bay Blizzard (10-2) take on the Quad City Steamwheelers (5-6) in their third matchup of the season. Can the Blizzard win their seventh straight, or will Quad City bounce back from last week's loss?
