Greek Night - What to Know

January 20, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Celebrate Greek Night with the Athens Rock Lobsters on January 31st!

Attention college students! Get ready for an unforgettable evening of fun, food, and festivities at Greek Night with the Athens Rock Lobsters on January 31st. This special event is designed for students, especially those in fraternities and sororities, to come together and show their Greek pride while enjoying an action-packed night of entertainment and camaraderie.

Greek Night Tickets

What to Expect

Discounted Tickets: College students can enjoy $15 tickets for this event. It's the perfect chance to experience the energy of an Athens Rock Lobsters game without breaking the bank. Be sure to bring your student ID to take advantage of this offer at the box office!

Delicious Food and Beverages: Savor a variety of tasty snacks and drinks available throughout the night. From classic stadium fare to Greek-inspired treats, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Greek-Themed Contests and Activities: Get ready to show off your fraternity or sorority spirit! Participate in exciting contests, including a Greek letter costume contest, trivia challenges, and team activities that celebrate Greek life traditions. Prizes and bragging rights await!

Lobster Spirit: Of course, the night wouldn't be complete without cheering on the Athens Rock Lobsters as they hit the ice. Rally with your brothers and sisters to create an electric atmosphere and support your hometown team.

Event Details

Date: Friday, January 31st

Location: Akins Ford Arena

Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM, and puck drop is at 7:05 PM

Tickets: Available online or at the stadium box office. Don't forget to show your student ID at the box office for $15 tickets!

Why You Should Attend

Greek Night is more than just a game; it's an opportunity to strengthen bonds, create lasting memories, and celebrate the vibrant college community. Whether you're coming with your entire chapter or meeting up with friends from other houses, this event promises a night of excitement and unity.

Mark your calendar, spread the word, and get ready to make history at Greek Night with the Athens Rock Lobsters. We'll see you there-OPA!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.