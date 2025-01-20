Carolina Trades with Monroe for Vladislav Pavlov

January 20, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have announced a trade with the Monroe Moccasins. The Thunderbirds have acquired defenseman Vladislav Pavlov in exchange for defenseman Andrey Simonchyk.

Pavlov, who was named to the Empire Division Rookie All Star team last season while playing with the Watertown Wolves, has played in six games this season with the Moccasins, recording three assists. The Chelyabinsk, Russia native a year ago with Watertown enjoyed an impressive first season in the FPHL, scoring 13 goals and racking up 27 assists across 49 games for the Wolves, earning him a nod on the Empire Division Rookie All Star team.

Prior to playing in the FPHL, the 24-year-old spent the 2022-23 season playing for HK UralGUFK Chelyabinsk ion the RSHL 1, picking up 10 points across nine games. The previous two years, Pavlov played two years in Ukraine. This is Pavlov's second stint in North America. In 2017-18, Pavlov played for the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs in both the USPHL Elite and USPHL Premier and spent 2018-19 with the Boston Jr. Bandits in the USPHL Premier. Across 66 games in the USPHL Premier, Pavlov recorded 49 points over 66 games.

The Thunderbirds return to action this Friday, January 24th, against HC Venom at the Fairgrounds Arena. Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com or at the Fairgrounds Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.