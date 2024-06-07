Great Victory to Start the Season

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 27-12. Jason Maas' men played a nearly perfect game on the road.

However, it was the Bombers who took the lead with a field goal in the first quarter, but less than two minutes later, Tyson Philpot scored a touchdown. He caught a 14-yard pass from Cody Fajardo, and the Alouettes never trailed again. The Als led 14 to 5 at halftime, on their way to victory.

Caleb Evans scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak and Tyson Philpot caught a 76-yard pass from Cody Fajardo in the fourth quarter for his second touchdown of the match. Kicker David Côté successfully converted two field goals, one from 19 and one from 22 yards.

Game notes:

-Tyson Philpot gained 141 yards on ten receptions and he scored two touchdowns.

-Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo amassed 254 yards after completing 20 of his 28 pass attempts. He added two touchdown passes.

-On defense, Shawn Lemon, Darnell Sankey, and Nafees Lyon all recorded five defensive tackles. Lemon also added a quarterback sack, and Sankey forced a fumble in addition to deflecting a pass.

-Marc-Antoine Dequoy intercepted a pass in the end zone.

They said it...

"This is never an easy place to win here in Winnipeg. All three phases played a heck of a game. Tonight, it's a true team victory. We're starting the season on the right foot, and I'm proud of the guys." - Jason Maas, head coach

"On my interception, I have to give credit to our defensive line and Shawn Lemon, who put pressure on quarterback Zach Collaros. He threw a pass while off-balance, which made it easier for me to catch the ball."

-Marc-Antoine Dequoy, safety

