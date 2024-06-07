CFL Issues Statement on the Use of Microchip-Implanted Footballs on Kicking Plays

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement regarding the use of microchip-implanted footballs on kicking plays.

Effective immediately, teams will no longer be mandated to use microchip-implanted footballs for kicking plays.

However, because some kickers have expressed a desire to continue using them, teams will decide at the beginning of the game whether to use microchip-implanted balls or technology-free balls for the duration of the contest.

The league has tested these footballs using robotic technology and current CFL players. While there is no definitive evidence to suggest their use impacts performance in any manner, we are taking this step out of respect for kickers who do not yet feel comfortable using them.

The CFL will continue to test microchip-implanted balls. Their mandated usage will be revisited ahead of the 2025 season.

Today's decision in no way impacts our commitment towards the collection and usage of in-game performance metrics. The CFL remains steadfast in its approach of using data to better inform, engage and entertain current and future fans.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.