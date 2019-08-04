Gray Outduels Singer in Drillers Victory

August 4, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





TULSA - Sunday night's series finale between the Tulsa Drillers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals featured two of the Texas League's top pitching prospects. Each starter allowed only three hits, but two of the Drillers hits were home runs which led to a 3-1 victory for Tulsa. With the result, the Drillers have won eight of their last ten games against the Naturals.

Also on Sunday, Arkansas defeated Springfield, allowing Tulsa to move back into sole possession of second place in the second-half Texas League North Division standings, one game behind the Travs. The Drillers begin a big three-game series against the Cardinals starting Monday night at ONEOK Field.

Getting the start on the mound for Northwest Arkansas in Sunday's series finale was Brady Singer, who is ranked as the Kansas City Royals second-best minor league prospect and the 56th best in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. Opposing him was JoJo Gray, the Dodgers fifth best prospect. Each lived up to their billings and pitched well, but the Drillers came out on top thanks to a pair of homers in the bottom of the second inning.

Cristian Santana led the inning off with an opposite field blast, depositing a solo home run into the bullpen in right field for the game's first run. After Connor Wong followed with a single, Errol Robinson crushed the second opposite field home run of the inning, nearly in the same spot as Santana's, giving Tulsa an early 3-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas came back with a run in the top of the third. Nate Esposito led the inning off with a double, and Dairon Blanco knocked him in with a run-scoring double, cutting the Naturals deficit to 3-1.

Gray departed the game after six strong innings, and it was up to the Drillers bullpen to take it the rest of the way. Luis Vasquez made his first appearance since returning from Oklahoma City and allowed a base runner and struck out a batter over two scoreless innings.

Nolan Long came in to close out the Naturals in the ninth. After recording two quick outs, Long allowed a single to Khalil Lee, bringing the tying run to the plate. But Long got Emmanuel Rivera to fly out to center, picking up his fourth save of the season and preserving the Drillers series win over Northwest Arkansas, three games to one.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Gray struck out seven and walked one over his six innings, picking up his second Double-A win. Singer issued a walk while striking out six over his five innings.

*Santana's second inning homer was his 10th of the season and his first since July 9.

*Jedd Gyorko received a scheduled day off on Sunday as a part of his rehabilitation assignment from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is expected to be in the Drillers lineup on Monday night.

*The Drillers announced today that pitcher Logan Bawcom has been transferred to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT: Springfield at Tulsa, Monday, August 5, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. LHP Evan Kruczynski (2-6, 5.79 ERA) vs. RHP Edwin Uceta (3-2, 3.53 ERA).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.