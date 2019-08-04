Drillers Capture Series with a 3-1 Win in Finale

TULSA, Okla. - Two pitches harmed starter, Brady Singer in his start on Sunday night with Tulsa taking both out of the ballpark at ONEOK Field. The Drillers took the series finale and won the series with a 3-1 final score over Northwest Arkansas. It marks the final meeting of the 2019 regular season at ONEOK between the two clubs.

Singer (3-3, 4.27 ERA) pitched well despite the two mistakes. He battled through five innings and allowed three runs, one walk six strikeouts and just three hits - all coming in the second inning. After the second, Singer allowed just two men to reach, one on a walk and one on an error.

Northwest Arkansas (45-64/14-27) retaliated after the three-run second for the Drillers in the third. Nate Esposito doubled to lead-off the inning against starter, Jo Jo Gray (2-2, 1.54 ERA) and scored two batters later on a double by Dairon Blanco to make it a 3-1 game. The Naturals recorded just two more hits over the final six innings and did not advance a single runner into scoring position.

Blanco finished the series with seven hits in 17 at-bats including a trio of doubles. He collected two more hits in the finale against the Drillers. Khalil Lee recorded a ninth-inning single in an attempt to spark the rally.

Right-hander, Grant Gavin pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh inning with Tyler Zuber tossing a scoreless eighth. The bullpen in the four-game series worked just five innings and allowed one run (unearned).

The road trip continues for Northwest Arkansas on Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Right-hander, Gerson Garabito (5-7, 3.85 ERA) takes the hill in game one against right-hander, Justin Dunn (6-4, 3.59 ERA) for the Travelers.

Join the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network for a 6:50 Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading up to the 7:10 p.m.

