Grasshoppers Receive Baseball America Freitas Award

(Greensboro, NC) Baseball America announced this morning that the Greensboro Grasshoppers franchise has been selected as the Class A winner of the 2021 Bob Freitas Award.

The Freitas Award, in honor of longtime minor league ambassador Bob Freitas, is given to a franchise at each level of play that shows sustained excellence in the business of minor league baseball. Key contributing award elements consist of attendance, long-term stability, and commitment to the community. No franchise can win the Freitas Award until it has been in operation for at least five years. 2021 marks the second time Greensboro has won this coveted award, the first being in 2008.

"The Bob Freitas Award is one of the most prestigious awards in Minor League Baseball and we are honored and humbled to win this award again," said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. "It is a tribute to the tremendous support we have received from our community and our staff's dedication to making First National Bank Field an outstanding venue."

The Grasshoppers drew 225,905 fans in 2021 despite a shortened season and initial attendance restrictions because of COVID-19. This ranked the team 4th in attendance out of all 60 Class A teams.

"The Freitas Award is our chance to honor the entirety of a MiLB club's organization's operation, from the team owner to the entire gameday staff. The Grasshoppers have consistently been a gem of an operation and are a significant anchor for the city's revitalized downtown. Because of that they were an easy choice as our Class A honoree this year," said J.J. Cooper, Baseball America Editor-In-Chief.

The Grasshoppers have welcomed over 5.8 million fans in their 16 years at First National Bank Field. They open the 2022 season on Friday April 8th against the Rome Braves. For information on season tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255.

