BlueClaws Virtual Job Fair Set for January; Application Process Now Open

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are once again hiring a group of energetic and hard-working individuals to join their gameday staff in 2022. The BlueClaws will host their annual Job Fair virtually between January 10th and 21st, they announced today.

"Our gameday staff members are a tremendously valued part of our BlueClaws family," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Over the years, we have had a truly amazing gameday staff and we look forward to welcoming additional members to the BlueClaws family for this year and years to come."

Positions are available in a wide variety of departments: Game Day Operations (box office, security, parking, bat boys, kids zone attendants), Concourse Level Food & Beverage (cashiers, food runners, cooks, portable cart operators, picnic attendants and grill cooks, kitchen positions, and more), Suite Level Food & Beverage (bartenders, suite servers, food runners, and party deck attendants), Back-of-House Food & Beverage (both day and nighttime warehouse positions), Merchandise/Retail (Claws Cove positions), Production (camera operators, music & audio positions, instant replay, and PA-announcer), and Promotions (including on-field emcee, Claws Crew team members, and mascot performers).

"Being a member of our gameday staff family means more than just a summer job - it means valuable work experience in a fun, fast-paced environment," said Ricciutti. "We're counting down the days until Opening Night and are looking for a great group of people to join us along the way!"

How To Apply: Click here to apply for an open position. As part of the process, applicants will be able to select positions for which they would like to apply. A BlueClaws representative will be in touch schedule a virtual interview to take place between January 10th and January 21st.

With any questions, please email [email protected].

All positions are part-time and begin with on-boarding and training in March with Opening Night set for April 8th. Positions run through the team's last home game in September, though there is opportunity for additional work at team and ballpark events as needed. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by April 1st and pass a background check. Nights and weekends are required.

Each position starts at $13 per hour.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Since their 2001 inception, the BlueClaws have drawn over 7.8 million fans to FirstEnergy Park.

The BlueClaws will enter 2022 in their second season as both the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and as the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is Friday, April 8th against the Aberdeen IronBirds. 2022 ticket packages and group outings are currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or online at BlueClaws.com.

