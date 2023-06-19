Grasshoppers Drop to the Drive 6-5, in Final Game of Away Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped to the Greenville Drive 6-5, in the final game of its away series. The Drive improved to 36-27 while the Grasshoppers fell to 33-28. Both teams tallied 11 hits while Greenville had three mishaps to Greensboro's one.

Leading at the dish for the Hoppers was infielder Mike Jarvis as he went 2-5 with one triple, one RBI, and one run scored. Following close behind was infielder Maikol Escotto as he went 2-4 with a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Bubba Chandler as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up six hits, three earned runs, and one free base on 3.2 innings of work. Cy Nielson took the loss for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season (2-1).

Brock Bell recorded the win for the Drive and moved to 1-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home on Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 PM, as they face the Winston-Salem Dash for the Battle of I40. Come out to First National Bank Field for the Hoppers game and Two Dog Tuesday. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

