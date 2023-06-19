Blaze Jordan, Dalton Rogers Sweep SAL Player, Pitcher of the Week Honors

June 19, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive swept the Player of the Week awards for the South Atlantic League (SAL) for the week of June 11-18 as starting pitcher Dalton Rogers and corner infielder Blaze Jordan took home Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively; marking the first time in team history the Drive swept the weekly honors.

Rogers and Jordan's awards mark the third and fourth time a Drive player has taken home of the SAL's weekly honor this season as they join Marcelo Mayer and Angel Bastardo who took home the honors earlier in the year.

Jordan, the highly touted prospect, was 13-for-26 for a .500 average on the week that included four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, and 26 total bases. He recorded six walks as well and one sacrifice fly. In his six walks, two came via the intentional walk in Sunday's contest as Greensboro avoided pitching to the red-hot Jordan in pivotal moments. Additionally, in Sunday's contest, his home run in the bottom of the sixth completed the Drive's comeback from four runs down, knotting the game at 4-4. The Drive would ultimately go on to win 6-5 on Sunday thanks to a walk-off double off the bat of Bryan Gonzalez that plated the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Jordan continues to sit near or at the top of the SAL hitting stats for the season. He leads the SAL in hits with 74, while his batting average of .323 sits second among SAL batters; his 10 homers rank sixth, his 47 RBI is tied for first, his 19 doubles rank second, his 125 total bases rank first, and his 30 extra base hits is good for a tie for second.

Rogers spun an other-worldly performance in his only start last week on June 14, keeping the Greensboro Grasshoppers hitless in his six innings of work. He struck out a career-high 11 batters while issuing a solitary walk in the Drive's 5-2 victory Wednesday where Rogers ultimately picked up his first win in a Drive uniform. The only other base runner for the Grasshoppers during Rogers' outing, came on a fielding error.

Called up from Single-A Salem on May 24, Rogers has pieced together four hard-fought starts for the Drive, not allowing more than three hits in game thus far, while his ERA sits a 2.75 in those four games. His WHIP also sits at 1.07 while he's kept his batting average against at just .121.

With Rogers and Jordan's awards, Drive players have now received the Player/Pitcher of the Week honors, 50 times.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.