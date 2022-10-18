Grasshoppers Come to Grimsley High School's Aide for 2023 Baseball Season

(Greensboro, NC) The Greensboro Grasshoppers announced this morning that they will be the primary home field for Grimsley High School's baseball team in 2023. The school lost its playing field due to a Guilford County School Board decision to build a new middle school at that site.

"We are happy to help Grimsley in their time of need and allow their junior varsity and varsity baseball teams to practice and play the majority of their home games at First National Bank Field next spring," said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. "This is the right thing for us to do and we hope Grimsley is excited about playing in a first-class professional facility."

The Whirlies will have their first practice at First National Bank Field on February 14 and host their first home game on February 28, with the junior varsity playing at 3:30 PM and the varsity to follow at 6:00 PM.

"Grimsley is truly grateful to the Grasshoppers for being such a great community partner. Losing the Grimsley field due to school construction left our baseball players and coaches uncertain about their upcoming season. To have the opportunity to train and play games at First National Bank Field will be an amazing experience for them and our baseball community. Everyone associated with Grimsley athletics is extremely appreciative of the generosity shown by Donald Moore and the entire Grasshoppers organization." said Ethan Albright, Grimsley's Athletic Director.

The Grasshoppers have welcomed over 6 million fans in their 17 years at First National Bank Field. They open the 2023 season at home on Tuesday April 18th against the Greenville Drive. For information on season tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255.

