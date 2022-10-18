Renegades Recognized by VFW for Commitment to Hudson Valley Veterans

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, were recognized for their dedication and commitment to veterans throughout the Hudson Valley at the Veterans of Foreign Wars state conference in Albany on Saturday, October 15.

The Renegades were honored for their Veteran of the Game program, sponsored by AARP New York. At each game from July through the end of the 2021 season, the Veteran of the Game program hosted active and retired military families and honored them with a special on-field ceremony and jersey presentation in the third inning.

"While we can never fully pay back the sacrifices that our veterans have made to ensure our freedom, the Veteran of the Game program was something special that we could do to show a small token of our appreciation," said Marcella Costello, Renegades Community Partnerships Manager. "It was one of the most moving parts of our games, and we are looking forward to continuing the program for years to come."

"AARP NY was proud to show our support for the brave men and women who serve our country through the Renegades' Veteran of the Game program," said Robyn Haberman, associate state director of Community Engagement for AARP. "There are so many selfless heroes deserving of recognition, and AARP is committed to not only helping tell their stories but to providing resources and information that empower them as well."

The proclamation from the VFW states: "The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States express our sincere appreciation of your support to our veterans through community work of the Hudson Valley Renegades in honoring and highlighting local veterans at team events."

The Renegades are committed to supporting veterans in the Hudson Valley in ways beyond the Veteran of the Game program, hosting an annual Veterans Appreciation Night, where the team re-brands as the Hudson Valley Veterans with military-inspired uniforms. Thousands of veterans in surrounding counties come to Dutchess Stadium for special pre-game ceremonies and the game that evening. The specialty jerseys are then auctioned off to support the Mental Health America of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program and their myriad services for local veterans.

Service to veterans was also a key cornerstone of the Renegades' participation in the Yankees' HOPE Week initiative (Helping Others Persevere & Excel). Renegades players, coaches and front office staff all visited the residents at Liberty Station in Poughkeepsie, a housing complex for veterans which offers a supportive living environment in the company of other vets.

