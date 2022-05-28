Grand Slam and Six RBI from Callahan Gives Chukars Second Straight Victory

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Eric Callahan belted a grand slam for his first home run as a Chukar, bringing in two more runs to give the Idaho Falls Chukars (2-1) a 10-3 victory over the Boise Hawks (1-2) on Friday night at Melaleuca Field. Callahan's six-RBI game makes him the second Chukar to bat in six runs this season, the other being Hunter Hisky during the May 26th game against Boise.

Facing Hawks starter Ian Kahaloa (L, 0-1) in the second, Tyler Wyatt singled and stole second base to get in scoring position for the Chukars. Brady West then drew a walk, and Sam Troyer was hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Callahan then blasted the 0-2 pitch over the left field wall to give the Chukars an early 4-0 lead.

Boise countered in the third against Sam Kornstad (W, 1-0) with a three-run homer from Tyler Jorgensen to make it a one-run game, 4-3. In the bottom half with Matt Feinstein at first, Calvin Estrada homered 427 ft to right center field, which made it 6-3.

Troyer doubled to lead off the bottom of the fourth for his first hit as a Chukar and scored on a sac fly from Patrick Chung that gave Idaho Falls a four-run lead, 7-3.

Kornstad tossed six innings against the Hawks, providing the first quality start for a Chukar pitcher in 2022. He gave up just three runs on four hits, striking out four.

The Chukars capped the scoring in the sixth inning. Wyatt and Brady West connected for back-to-back singles, Troyer doubled for his second hit of the game, scoring Wyatt to increase the lead, 8-3. With both West and Troyer in scoring position, Callahan singled to bring them both home, which put the game out of reach, 10-3.

Victor Rodriguez (SV, 1) tossed three innings out of the bullpen, surrendering only one hit and four punch outs to record the first save of the season for a Chukars pitcher.

The series continues tomorrow on the road in Boise, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MST at Memorial Stadium. Idaho Falls will start RHP Damon Ellis, and Boise's starter is TBD.

