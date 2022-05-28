Early Offense Powers Missoula to Sweep of Mustangs

Missoula, MT - Fans would arrive at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park on Friday night looking forward to a post-game fireworks display as the Missoula PaddleHeads would host the Billings Mustangs in the series finale. After victories in each of Missoula's first two games, the PaddleHeads looked to end the opening home stand of the season with a sweep of the rival Mustangs. Thanks to some offensive fireworks in the early innings from the Missoula offense, the PaddleHeads would do just that.

Missoula scored 10 runs in the first three innings of action with a 7-run rally in the second innings highlighting that stretch to jump out to a 10-1 advantage. Billings would only tack on a pair the rest of the way, and never led at any point in the contest as the PaddleHeads cruised to a 13-3 victory.

