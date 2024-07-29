Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Charles Bediako in Trade with Austin Spurs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired center Charles Bediako from the Austin Spurs. In exchange, the Austin Spurs have received the returning player rights of Jamarko Pickett and Reggie Kissoonlal.

Bediako, 7-0, most recently played for the Orlando Magic in the 2024 NBA Summer League where he averaged 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and .3 assists per game.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft, Bediako joined the San Antonio Spurs for the 2023 NBA Summer League and later signed a two-way contract with the Spurs. After suffering an injury, the Spurs waived Bediako after playing 11 games where he averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Bediako played two collegiate seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide where he started all 37 games his sophomore year. He averaged 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game and ranked No. 22 in the country in total blocks (67) that season.

