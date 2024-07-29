Austin Spurs Aquire Jamorko Pickett and Reggie Kissoonlal

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a trade with the Grand Rapids Gold, acquiring the returning player rights of Jamorko Pickett and Reggie Kissoonlal in exchange for the returning player rights of Charles Bediako.

Pickett, 6-9/206, appeared in 32 games for Grand Rapids and averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.

Kissoonlal, 7-0/220, played in 16 games between the College Park Skyhawks and the Gold and averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

In 17 games with the Spurs last season, Bediako averaged 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 13.8 minutes.

