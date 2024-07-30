Gotkin Promoted to Associate Head Coach

July 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have promoted Assistant Coach Brandon Gotkin to Associate Head Coach, filling the vacancy left by Andy Contois' departure for an Assistant Coach position at Northern Michigan University. Gotkin has spent the past three seasons with the Phantoms as an Assistant Coach, responsible for the forwards and the penalty kill. As part of the transition to Associate Head Coach, he will continue developing the forward group, but will also oversee the Phantoms power play and offensive schemes.

Gotkin, an Erie, Pennsylvania native, has been coaching since his 2018 graduation from Mercyhurst University. Youngstown is the second coaching stop for Gotkin, having previously spent three seasons with the Maryland Black Bears of the NAHL, another member of the Black Bear Sports Group family.

Under Gotkin's watch as the Assistant Coach, the Phantoms penalty kill has consistently been near the top of the USHL, as well as leading the USHL in shorthanded goals during his time in Youngstown. While overseeing the forwards, the Phantoms have consistently improved their offensive production as well, which was evident by a 39-goal improvement since his first season with the club in 2021-2022.

"Brandon has been with us for three years now and has been nothing short of fantastic," Phantoms GM Jason Deskins stated. "He has been part of a Clark Cup Championship here and has learned what it means to be a winner. We are very excited to promote him to Associate Head Coach and know he will continue doing wonderful work for our organization and with our players. He has earned this opportunity and will surely take advantage of it".

"I'd like to thank Mr. (Murry) Gunty (team co-owner) and Mr. (Bruce) Zoldan (team co-owner) for trusting me with this opportunity," said Gotkin. "Youngstown is a very special place to me and my family, so having the opportunity to advance within the organization means the world to me. Lastly, I'd like to thank our executive and management staff and Coach (Ryan) Ward for all they have done to assist in my growth as a coach, mentor, and leader. We have an unbelievable thing going on in Youngstown and I am so excited to be a part of this organization".

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown for their first team practice on August 28 th and will hit the road for preseason matchups against Green Bay and the NTDP in early September prior to the regular season kicking off at the USHL Fall Classic on September 18 th and 19th.

The Phantoms home opener will be October 18 th vs Madison at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2024

Gotkin Promoted to Associate Head Coach - Youngstown Phantoms

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.