To Waterloo, But First Alberta

July 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Four players with connections to the Waterloo Black Hawks were named to the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team by USA Hockey on Tuesday.

Goaltender Carter Casey and forwards Chase Jette, Matthew Lansing, and Jesse Orlowsky will all wear red, white, and blue during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alberta, beginning August 5th.

"The Black Hawks organization would like to congratulate each of these young men on earning this opportunity," said Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk. "We wish them each a great tournament and look forward to cheering them on next week."

Jette, Lansing, and Orlowsky each made their Waterloo debuts last season within the same weekend. During a December 15th road game against the Omaha Lancers, Jette and Lansing helped the Hawks to a 4-0 victory. Orlowsky joined the lineup the next night when Waterloo visited the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Lansing played a total of 11 Waterloo games in 2023/24. Following his December stint with the Hawks, the Buffalo-area native was on the ice for seven of the team's final 10 regular season contests. Lansing also dressed for two USHL Clark Cup Playoff games. He is committed to Quinnipiac.

Jette recorded assists during both of his Black Hawks appearances. He was also +2. Jette also had a short USHL stint with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program last season. Waterloo selected the Wisconsin recruit during the third round in Phase I of the 2023 USHL Draft.

Orlowsky came to the Hawks organization as a second round Phase I selection in 2023. His lone Waterloo appearance so far was the December 16th matchup in Des Moines. Orlowsky is committed to Harvard.

Casey was a 2024 Phase II selection. Last winter, he was 10-7-0 with a .913 save percentage for Grand Rapids (MN) High School.

Besides current and future Black Hawks players, the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team also includes ties to Waterloo via a pair of former coaches. Chad Kolarik was a Hawks assistant in 2021/22 and currently works with the NTDP. PD Melgoza was part of Waterloo's staff for two seasons from 2021 to 2023 and now works at the University of Alaska. During the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Kolarik will be on the bench alongside Head Coach Garrett Raboin, while Melgoza will work with the Select Team goalies and as the squad's video coach.

The United States will play in a preliminary group along with Czechia, Finland, and Germany. Canada, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland are also competing in the event. Last year, Team USA claimed a bronze medal. That edition of the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team included Eero Butella and Will Felicio, who each played for the Black Hawks last season.

