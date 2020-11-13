Gordy Bonnel Returns to Hat Tricks

The Hat Tricks are bringing back one of their premier playmakers. Winger Gordy Bonnel has officially re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 season.

Bonnel finished fifth on the team in scoring last season, racking up 16 goals and 28 assists in 37 games. He was one of the most consistent contributors in the lineup, at one point rattling off a 10-game point streak...immediately after a nine-game streak ended.

Bonnel also recorded a whopping 14 multi-point performances throughout the season.

"We are lucky to have Gordy back in the mix again this season," said head coach Anthony Bohn. "He provides things that we think sometimes might be overlooked at first glance. He is a major piece in that room that drives home our environment and culture, and again- priority number one for us is bringing in the right people. Gordy is one of those people."

