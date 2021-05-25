Gonzalez, Timely Hitting Lead Goldeyes over Milkmen

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (3-4) beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 3-1 at Franklin Field on Tuesday night.

Winnipeg broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth. With two outs and no one on base, Raul Navarro laid down a bunt single along the first base line. After Max Murphy lined a single to centre on an 0-2 count, Logan Hill singled on a sharp groundball up the middle to score Navarro with the game's first run.,

In the top of the sixth, Kyle Martin led off by reaching second on an errant throw by first baseman David Washington. Two batters later, Murphy blasted a two-run home run past the grass berm in left-centre field.

Milwaukee pulled within 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth when Brett Vertigan reached second leading off on an error and then scored on a Logan Trowbridge single through the left side. After Adam Brett Walker singled to left-centre to put the tying runs on base, Tony Rosselli grounded into a double play started by Dakota Conners at third. Ken Frosch came in from the bullpen and struck out David Washington on three consecutive pitches to strand the tying run in the batter's box and earn his first save of the year.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Joey Gonzalez (1-1) picked up the win, pitching six shutout innings on five hits. Gonzalez walked none, struck out five, and completed his six innings on just 90 pitches.

Milkmen starter Matthew Solter (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits in seven innings. Solter walked none and struck out 11.

Cory Thompson struck out four over two scoreless innings in relief of Gonzalez.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. Jorge Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) takes on right-hander Myles Smith (0-0, 0.00). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

