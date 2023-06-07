Gonzalez Returns to Charleston for Year Three

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce the addition of catcher, Yovan Gonzalez, to the 2023 roster. Gonzalez will be entering his third season in Charleston after playing in 2021 and 2022 and being named to the 2022 Atlantic League All-Star team.

"Having Yovan return to not only the ball club, but the entire organization is an immediate positive impact," said Dirty Birds' Manager, Billy Horn. We cannot wait to see what he is going to do for us on the field and as the return of the ALPB Catcher of the Year. He is an instrumental part of the Dirty Birds not only on the field and off the field as well as within the community."

Gonzalez started 91 games in 2022 with the Dirty Birds slashing .313/.389/.431 and ended the season with a .993 fielding percentage. He wrapped up the season as the recipient of the Dirty Birds' Most Valuable Player award after being nominated by the club for the Atlantic League Player of the Month for the month of August where he impressively batted .373 with a .436 OBP and landed the Dirty Birds 25 hits, eight runs, two doubles, a home run and 14 RBIs in 67 at-bats for the month.

"It is amazing to be back in Charleston for another season," said catcher, Yovan Gonzalez. "I am ready to get on the field with this group of guys in front of Dirty Birds fans and I look forward to bringing leadership and energy to this team."

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

