Wednesday's Game vs. Frederick Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Wednesday's (June 7) game between the Long Island Ducks and Frederick Baseball Team has been postponed because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Wednesday's (6/7) game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, as part of a single admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games will be slated for seven innings.

Tickets for Wednesday's (6/7) game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2023 Ducks regular season home game, subject to availability. Fans may exchange their tickets at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office or by calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Thursday, June 8, will be Alzheimer's Awareness Night, presented by Good Samaritan University Hospital, and the first 1,000 fans will receive Ducks Rally Towels. It's also a Thirsty Thursday! All fans will be welcome to visit the Duck Club restaurant/bar during the doubleheader, where there will be a special on Well Drinks for just $10. There will be an exclusive buy one, get one half-price special on all Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine products in the ballpark as well.

Tickets for the doubleheader, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the twin bill can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

