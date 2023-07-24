Gonzalez Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

July 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 17-23.

In just his second Double-A start Gonzalez dominated pitching the first six innings of a combined no-hitter with Brendan Cellucci (2 IP), and Luis Guerrero (1 IP). Gonzalez, 21 years old, fired six no-hit innings allowing one run and four walks while striking out 10 earning his first Double-A win in a Sea Dogs 6-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

It was the second no-hitter this season for the Sea Dogs and 7th in franchise history. CJ Liu tossed a complete game seven-inning no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader on May 5th against the Akron Rubber Ducks.

In two starts with the Sea Dogs this season, Gonzalez has posted a 1-0 record with a 0.75 ERA holding opponents to one run on four hits with 5 walks and 19 strikeouts over 12 innings. Prior to joining the Sea Dogs on July 14th, Gonzalez had a 6-3 record with a 5.14 ERA in 15 starts at Single-A Greenville. He recorded 105 strikeouts over 63 innings.

Gonzalez, a native of Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela, was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2018. Gonzalez is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 11 Red Sox prospect.

Gonzalez is the third Sea Dogs pitcher to earn Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season joining Shane Drohan (April 10-16), and CJ Liu (May 1-7).

The Portland Sea Dogs embark on a two-week road trip to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Bowie Baysox. The team returns to Hadlock Field for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats August 8th through 13th. Tickets are available and can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs have the best record in the Eastern League in the second half at 15-6.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.