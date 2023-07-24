Somerset 3B Tyler Hardman Named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week for Second Time

Somerset Patriots 3B Tyler Hardman

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots 3B Tyler Hardman has been named the Double-A Eastern League Player of the Week for July 17-23.

This is the second time Hardman has been named Eastern League Player of the Week this season, having received the honors previously for the week of June 26 - July 2.

In five games this week in Hartford, Hardman hit .474 (9-for-19) with 4 home runs, 8 RBI, 7 runs and a 1.741 OPS. He hit safely in all five games he played and had a 2-homer, 4-RBI game on July 20. It was his fourth multi-home run game of the season and fifth of his career.

Hardman's 24 home runs are a career-high for the Yankees No. 18 prospect and ties him for the MiLB lead and is tops in the Eastern League. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders in RBI (5th, 49), SLG (3rd, .551), OPS (9th, .872), XBH (4th, 35) and TB (6th, 147).

He is the third Patriot this season to be honored by MiLB, joining himself (June 26 - July 2) and RHP Clayton Beeter (June 5 - 11).

