Gonzalez Grabs the Equalizer!

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Diego Gonzalez was the hero at Fitzpatrick Stadium, converting the decisive goal in Portland Hearts of Pine's 4-2 penalty shootout victory not long after scoring the equalizing goal late in the second half to draw the New York Cosmos, 1-1 in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2026

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