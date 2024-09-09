Goldeyes Win Series Opener in Resounding Fashion

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (3-1) scored ten unanswered runs en route to a 10-1 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game one of the American Association West Division Championship Series at Newman Outdoor Field Monday evening.

The Goldeyes squandered an opportunity in the top of the first inning, loading the bases with one out but ultimately failing to cross the plate.

Fargo-Moorhead (2-2) opened the scoring in their first at-bat, with designated hitter Drew Ward's base hit to left field bringing home right fielder Ismael Alcántara to make it 1-0.

Winnipeg tied the contest in the top of the second on third baseman Dayson Croes' sacrifice fly to right field that scored left fielder Evan Alexander. The Goldeyes then went ahead 3-1 when the next batter, shortstop Ramón Bramasco, drilled a two-run home run to the short porch in left field.

Two more runs in the third made it 5-1 Winnipeg. First baseman Roby Enríquez tripled into the right field corner, driving in catcher Rob Emery before himself coming home on Alexander's double down the right field line. That chased RedHawks' starter Orlando Rodríguez (L, 0-1), who exited having given up five runs on six hits in just 2.1 innings.

The Goldeyes made it 7-1 in the top of the fourth inning. First, Emery singled up the middle to bring in right fielder Miles Simington. One batter later Enríquez hit a chopper over the glove of Fargo-Moorhead first baseman Marcus Chiu. Designated hitter Max Murphy came in to score on the play.

Winnipeg extended their lead to seven in the fifth when Croes brought in Alexander with a single to right field. Alexander, who was claimed off waivers from the RedHawks August 25, singled and stole both second and third. He finished the evening with two hits and three stolen bases.

The Goldeyes made it 9-1 in the seventh on a broken bat single to right by Croes that drove in second baseman Edwin Arroyo.

The final run of the ballgame came in the top of the ninth when centre fielder Nick Anderson scored on Simington's ground out to shortstop.

Joey Matulovich (W, 1-1) started for Winnipeg and went six innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven. Ben Onyshko and Ryder Yakel appeared in relief.

The series continues at Blue Cross Park Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Zac Reininger (0-0, 0.00 ERA) expected to take the mound for the Goldeyes. Fargo-Moorhead will respond with Colten Davis (0-1, 1.42 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tickets are on sale now at Goldeyes.com/Tickets and the Goldeyes Ticket Office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If necessary, game three would also take place in Winnipeg Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

