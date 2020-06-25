Goldeyes to Broadcast Unique Season on CJNU

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday that 93.7 FM CJNU will broadcast all regular season and potential postseason games during the 2020 American Association season.

2020 marks the fifth year of the broadcast partnership between the Goldeyes and 93.7 FM CJNU.

Each Goldeyes' radio broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show and concludes with a 30-minute post-game show.

"The Goldeyes team is widely-recognized as one of the best franchises in professional sports, and is a pleasure to work with," said Adam Glynn, Station Manager at 93.7 FM CJNU. "CJNU is thrilled to continue to be the official radio voice of the Goldeyes, especially during these challenging times."

As announced earlier this month, the Goldeyes and the American Association will play a 60-game schedule in 2020 with six teams operating out of four hub cities. The Goldeyes will share Newman Outdoor Field (Fargo, North Dakota) with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The two teams with the best winning percentages at the conclusion of the regular season will meet in the American Association Championship Series.

"We are pleased to be back with Goldeyes radio broadcasts on 93.7 FM CJNU this season, and very thankful to our advertising sponsors that helped make all of this possible," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "We are also thankful Steve (Schuster) will be able to continue serving as our play-by-play announcer."

Operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, CJNU is a not-for-profit community radio station providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." Its unique programming includes a nostalgic music focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations.

Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new community location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station, and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

All Winnipeg Goldeyes' radio content on 93.7 FM CJNU can also be heard online at www.cjnu.ca, www.goldeyes.com, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season on July 3rd on the road against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. For more information, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

